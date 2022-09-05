Pittsburgh lists Rudolph as its No. 2 quarterback on the first regular-season depth chart that was released Monday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Meanwhile, Mitch Trubisky sits atop the depth chart, and though head coach Mike Tomlin hasn't yet announced a starter for the Week 1 game in Cincinnati, the expectation is that Trubisky will get the nod. Rudolph's placement on the depth chart ahead of rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett is perhaps more surprising, given that Rudolph worked with the third-string offense during Pittsburgh's preseason finale. It's possible that Rudolph is being listed second on the depth chart in deference to his status as a veteran, and Pickett may be the likelier candidate among the two signal-callers to pick up a start if Trubisky is benched or misses time at any point in 2022.