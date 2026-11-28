Rudolph completed nine of 15 passes for 142 yards and a touchdown in Friday's 27-5 win over the Broncos.

Making his first start of the season after Aaron Rodgers' abrupt departure from the Steelers, Rudolph avoided committing any turnovers and connected with DK Metcalf on a 22-yard TD in the first quarter. The QB didn't do much else aside from getting sacked for a safety, however, as the defense did most of the scoring for Pittsburgh. Rudolph's 15 pass attempts were less than half of the 31 carries that Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle handled between them, and that could be a strong hint as to how the offense will operate the rest of the way. Rudolph is expected to remain under center in Week 13 against the Texans.