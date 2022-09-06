Rudolph is listed as the Steelers' No. 3 quarterback on the team's most recent Week 1 depth chart released Tuesday, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Steelers featured Rudolph as their No. 2 quarterback on the first Week 1 depth chart that was released Monday, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Network suggests that the listing was an error. Rudolph was the third quarterback to enter the Steelers' final two preseason contests, signaling that he was on track to enter the regular season behind both Mitch Trubisky and rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett on the depth chart. Head coach Mike Tomlin will clarify the Steelers' quarterback situation when he meets with the media later Tuesday, at which time Trubisky will likely be formally named the starter and Pickett the top backup. The Steelers aren't expected to keep three quarterbacks active most weeks, so Rudolph could quickly become a regular on the inactive list.