Coach Mike Tomlin said Friday that he won't make a decision on the Steelers' starting quarterback between Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky for Sunday's game in Carolina until Saturday with Kenny Pickett (concussion) doubtful to play, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Pickett entered the concussion protocol during last Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Ravens and hasn't logged more than a limited practice this week. With the rookie signal-caller likely to be inactive this weekend, Rudolph is poised to be active himself for the first time this season. Rudolph and Trubisky split first-team reps Wednesday through Friday, so Tomlin has all the intel he needs to make a call between the two. If Rudolph ends up being the starter Sunday, he'll bring career marks of 16 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and 6.2 yards per attempt in 17 appearances (10 starts) since he was drafted by Pittsburgh in the third round of the 2017 draft.