Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Cleared to play
Rudolph is no longer in the NFL's concussion protocol, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
With Rudolph having been cleared by an independent neurologist, the QB will be able to work fully after the Steelers' Week 7 bye. In his looming return to action as a starter, Rudolph will face the 0-5 Dolphins. Meanwhile, Devlin Hodges is slated to resume working in a backup capacity.
