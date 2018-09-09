Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Coach's decision inactive
Rudolph is inactive for Sunday's game against Cleveland due to coach's decision, Teresa Varley of the Steeler's official site reports.
Rudolph lost the battle for the backup slot to Joshua Dobbs, and the team has no need to suit up three quarterbacks in Week 1. Rudolph will likely suit up if the team faces injuries and doesn't need to scratch healthy players.
