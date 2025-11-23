Rudolph completed 24 of 31 passes for 171 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Bears. He added three rushes for seven yards while also losing a fumble.

Rudolph drew a spot start with Aaron Rodgers (wrist) sidelined and managed to move the Steelers' offense fairly effectively, leading three touchdown drives. His lone passing score came on a short six-yard swing pass to DK Metcalf, and he was generally most comfortable working in short areas of the field. That led to a mediocre fantasy performance, and Rudolph's effort also came up short on the field after a critical lost fumble late in the third quarter that changed the momentum of the game. Head coach Mike Tomlin indicated after the game that Rodgers is likely to return in Week 13 against Buffalo, per Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site, meaning Rudolph will likely return to the bench.