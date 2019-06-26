Rudolph is competing with Joshua Dobbs for the No. 2 role at quarterback, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Dobbs, a 2017 fourth-rounder, served as the team's top backup in 2018 while Rudolph, a 2018 third-rounder, acclimated to life in the NFL. Now that both have had a chance to learn the ropes, it seems there could be more of a competition for the No. 2 role this time around. It's not clear if the Steelers are again open to carrying three quarterbacks on the active roster in 2019.