Rudolph isn't guaranteed a roster spot with the Steelers in 2022 after the team drafted Kenny Pickett with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

Rudolph will likely be in consideration for the starting quarterback job during camp, but Mitch Trubisky and Pickett seem like the much stronger options in the competition. While the 26-year-old Rudolph initially appeared to be in line for the No. 2 job to begin the season, Kaboly reports that the Oklahoma State product could struggle to make Pittsburgh's 53-man roster.