Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Could lose starting job
Coach Mike Tomlin declined to name Rudolph or Devlin Hodges as the starting quarterback for Week 13 against the Browns, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.
Hodges led the Steelers to a 16-10 win over the Bengals on Sunday after Rudolph was benched early in the third quarter. Tomlin wasn't ready to announce his decision at the post-game press conference, but he should have an answer at some point this week. Rudolph ranks 27th out of 34 qualified passers in completion percentage (61.6), 33rd in yards per attempt (6.2) and 29th in interception rate (3.4). Hodges is an undrafted rookie from an FCS program, but he's been competent in his three NFL appearances, completing 27 of 40 passes (67.5 percent) for 318 yards (8.0 YPA), two touchdowns and one interception.
