Though Rudolph remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, he has a chance to practice Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

That's encouraging, though Rudolph -- who looked very wobbly after absorbing a helmet-to-helmet this past Sunday -- still has some hurdles to clear before he can be considered as the Steelers' starting QB for this weekend's game against the Chargers. If the team elects to play it safe with Rudolph, with a Week 7 bye looming, Devlin Hodges would get the assignment.