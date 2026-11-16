Rudolph completed one of three pass attempts for two yards and rushed once for nine yards in Sunday's 38-18 loss to the Bengals.

After the Bengals had built a 20-point lead with five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, head coach Mike McCarthy opted to remove starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers from the game and turned to Rudolph to direct the offense for the Steelers' final possession. Rudolph led the Steelers on an 11-play drive that concluded in the red zone before time expired. The 31-year-old Rudolph has now made four relief appearances behind Rodgers on the season, playing limited snaps in each of those contests.