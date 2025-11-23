Rudolph is slated to start at quarterback in Sunday's game against the Bears, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

He'll be filling in for Aaron Rodgers, who had been listed as questionable but wasn't able to make enough progress in his recovery from a non-displaced left wrist fracture to play through the injury Sunday. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Rodgers should be able to play next weekend against the Bills, but Rudolph will get the starting nod in Week 12, which makes him a pivot option for fantasy managers who would normally utilize Rodgers in lineups.