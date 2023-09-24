Rudolph (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Raiders.
For the third straight week, Rudolph will be the emergency quarterback. Rudolph's role as the No. 3 quarterback is seemingly solidified with Mitchell Trubisky serving as the backup to Kenny Pickett.
More News
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Will serve as No. 3 QB•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Lackluster results Thursday•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Efficient in victory•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Impresses against Tampa Bay•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Heads back to Pittsburgh•
-
Mason Rudolph: Visiting with Pittsburgh•