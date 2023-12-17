Rudolph completed two of three passes for three yards in Saturday's 30-13 loss to the Colts.

Rudolph entered the game late in the fourth quarter in relief of Mitch Trubisky, so there's little to take away from his performance. However, coach Mike Tomlin declined to name a starting quarterback for a Week 16 matchup against the Bengals, per Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com. If Kenny Pickett (ankle) is unable to return, Rudolph could draw his first start of the campaign in Pittsburgh's final chance at making the postseason.