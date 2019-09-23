Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Erratic in first start
Rudolph completed 14 of 27 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the 49ers.
He also ran the ball four times for 15 yards. Rudolph appeared trapped in a caretaker role for most of the first half as coach Mike Tomlin tried to get by on the team's running game, but once the Steelers fell behind in the second half, the second-year QB started taking some shots downfield and was rewarded with two long TD tosses to JuJu Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson. With the jitters of his first NFL start behind him, Rudolph will look to post better numbers in Week 4 against a Bengals defense that's had trouble slowing anyone down to date.
