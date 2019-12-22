Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Exits Sunday's game
Rudolph left Sunday's game against the Jets with a shoulder injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
After taking over for Devlin Hodges in the second quarter of the contest, Rudolph completed 14 of 20 passes for 129 yards and a TD, but Hodges is back in the game now that Rudolph is banged up.
