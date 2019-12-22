Play

Rudolph left Sunday's game against the Jets with a shoulder injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

After taking over for Devlin Hodges in the second quarter of the contest, Rudolph completed 14 of 20 passes for 129 yards and a TD, but Hodges is back in the game now that Rudolph is banged up.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends