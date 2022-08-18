Head coach Mike Tomlin said Rudolph is set to close out Saturday's preseason exhibition against the Jaguars behind Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett, Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports.

In last week's preseason opener against the Seahawks, Rudolph completed nine-of-15 passes for 93 yards and one score while working behind Trubisky. The 2018 third-rounder is in line to play behind Pickett (a 2022 first-round pick) for the team's upcoming contest against the Jaguars on Saturday, after Rudolph mainly worked with Pittsburgh's third-team offense throughout practice this week, per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. With reference to Saturday's QB pecking order, head coach Mike Tomlin communicated that he wants Pickett to experience "more varsity action," while Rudolph is a player the coaching staff has familiarity with. Regardless, it seems like Trubisky is the presumed starter while the immediate backup job is still up in the air.