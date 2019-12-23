Play

Rudolph (left shoulder) is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Rudolph -- who replaced Devlin Hodges in Week 16's 16-10 loss to the Jets before hurting his shoulder -- not in line to play this coming weekend, Hodges is slated to continue to serve as the Steelers' starting QB, backed up by Paxton Lynch.

