Rudolph and the Steelers will play their wild-card matchup against the Bills on Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET after the game was postponed Saturday due to extreme weather conditions.

It doesn't appear as if Monday's conditions in Buffalo will be much better from a passing perspective, but fans attending the game should at least be out of harm's way for the most part. With frigid temperatures and strong winds taking over much of the East coast, expect Rudolph and the Steelers to likely play it safe and rely heavily on the duo of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren on the ground.