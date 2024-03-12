Rudolph has free-agent interest from multiple teams, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The Steelers presumably aren't one of those teams, considering they recently reached an agreement with QB Russell Wilson and have 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett under contract for at least two more years. Rudolph stepped in for an injured Pickett at the end of 2023 and continued to start once Pickett was healthy, leading Pittsburgh to three straight wins at the end of the regular season before a loss at Buffalo in the first round of the playoffs. The 2018 third-round pick went 8-4-1 as a starter in his six years with the Steelers, completing 63.5 percent of his passes for 6.7 YPA with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (on 458 career pass attempts). Rudolph won't add much on the ground (93 career rushing yards, zero TDs), but his career passing numbers are at least toward the high end of what's expected for a backup quarterback, with other positives including a low sack rate (4.6 percent) and just one lost fumble.