The Steelers re-signed Rudolph to a one-year contract Monday, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

A 2018 third-round pick, Rudolph heads back to Pittsburgh after making 10 starts in four years with the team. He sports a career 61.5 percent completion rate with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. Rudolph will try to push Mitch Trubisky for backup duties behind Kenny Pickett.

More News