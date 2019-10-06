Rudolph (concussion) is home from the hospital and doing well, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.

Rudolph will still need to clear concussion protocol before he has any chance of suiting up in Week 6, but this is certainly encouraging news after he suffered a scary-looking injury which required a trip to the hospital. Devlin Hodges would start against the Chargers if Rudolph can't go, and Pittsburgh's on bye the week after that.