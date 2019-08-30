Rudolph completed 7 of 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown in Thursday night's 25-19 preseason loss to the Panthers.

Rudolph entered the game after Joshua Dobbs was in charge of two drives ending in punts to start the contest. On his first series, Rudolph put Pittsburgh in scoring position, but a missed field goal spoiled his efforts. His next drive, however, resulted in a made kick, and then Rudolph closed the first half with a 31-yard touchdown toss to Johnny Holton. In doing so, Rudolph capped the preseason with another superb performance, almost certainly cementing himself as Ben Roethlisberger's backup ahead of the regular season.

