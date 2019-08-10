Rudolph completed five of eight attempts for 91 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Steelers' 30-28 preseason win over the Buccaneers on Friday.

The 2018 third-round pick gave an excellent accounting of himself after taking over for Joshua Dobbs on the third series. Rudolph capped off his first drive with a perfect back-shoulder scoring completion to James Washington, and he later added an equally impressive back-of-the-end-zone throw to tight end Zach Gentry that the towering rookie caught at its highest point. Rudolph is pushing Joshua Dobbs for the backup job behind Ben Roethlisberger, and while both players generated solid numbers Friday, Rudolph was the one who was able to produce points.