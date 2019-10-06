Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Leaves Sunday's game
Rudolph (concussion) was forced out of Sunday's game against the Ravens after absorbing a helmet-to-helmet hit.
Rudolph was visibly shaken up as he was helped off the field Sunday, and it can be assumed that he's done for the day. Devlin Hodges took over at QB for the Steelers following Rudolph's exit.
