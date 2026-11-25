Rudolph will start Friday's game against the Broncos and could remain atop the depth chart for the rest of the season with the Steelers waiving Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday.

Late Tuesday, the Steelers opted to make a change under center, naming Rudolph the Week 12 starter and sending Rodgers to the bench on the heels of poor performances by the offense in back-to-back losses to the Bengals and Eagles coming out of a bye week. The Steelers initially planned to make Rodgers inactive for Week 12 but keep him on the roster, but the team now intends to part ways with the four-time MVP after he harshly criticized head coach Mike McCarthy during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Wednesday. The impending departure of Rodgers should thus give Rudolph an extended leash as the Steelers' starter, with a pair of inexperienced quarterbacks in second-year man Will Howard and rookie third-round pick Drew Allar representing the other options behind him on the depth chart. Over 38 career appearances (19 starts), the 31-year-old Rudolph has completed 64.2 percent of his passes for 6.6 yards per attempt and a 30:22 TD:INT.