Rudolph (concussion) was listed as a limited practice participant Wednesday.

Per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Rudolph remains in concussion protocol, but the QB's mere presence at practice Wednesday after absorbing a helmet-to-helmet hit in Sunday's overtime loss to the Ravens is a good sign. It remains to be seen, however, if he'll be cleared for this weekend's game against the Chargers. If the team elects to play it safe with Rudolph and hold him out versus Los Angeles with a Week 7 bye on tap, Devlin Hodges would be in line to draw the starting assignment.

