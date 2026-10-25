Rudolph is active for Sunday's game against the Saints in Paris, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Rudolph has emerged as the Steelers' preferred backup quarterback behind starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers coming out of the preseason. Through each of Pittsburgh's first seven contests, Rudolph has suited up, while both Will Howard and Drew Allar have been inactive. Howard is the Steelers' emergency No. 3 quarterback and will be called upon to play only in the event that both Rodgers and Rudolph are forced to exit Sunday's game.