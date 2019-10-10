Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Logs another limited practice
Rudolph (concussion) remained limited at practice Thursday.
Rudolph is still in the NFL's concussion protocol and if he isn't cleared in advance of Sunday night's game, Devlin Hodges would be in line for his first NFL start. We'll circle back on the Steelers' QB situation Friday, but there's a chance that the team elects to play it safe with Rudolph and hold him out this weekend, with a Week 7 bye on tap.
