Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Looks good in win
Rudolph was 10-of-15 for 77 yards passing in the Steelers' 17-7 preseason win over the Chiefs on Saturday.
This was Rudolph's second solid outing and he has clearly outperformed Joshua Dobbs in the battle for the backup quarterback job. Although he still is listed behind Dobbs on the depth chart, the final two games of the preseason could see that change.
