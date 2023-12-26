Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Rudolph is "scheduled to be" the team's starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Seattle, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Tomlin stopped short of confirming that Rudolph would direct the offense come Sunday, as the Steelers will wait and see how Kenny Pickett (ankle) improves from a mobility standpoint as the week rolls along before the team's quarterback situation is crystallized. While Pickett missed a third straight game and while Mitch Trubisky was demoted to the backup role, Rudolph got the chance to make his first start since 2021 in this past Saturday's contest against the Bengals and made the most of the opportunity. Rudolph completed 17 of 27 pass attempts for 290 yards and two touchdowns with no turnovers in the Steelers' 34-11 win, with his yardage total marking a season high for any Pittsburgh quarterback.