Rudolph will move to a backup role Sunday versus the Browns after coach Mike Tomlin named Devlin Hodges the starting quarterback, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

Rudolph was pulled at halftime of the Steelers' eventual Week 12 win at Cincinnati, a game in which he finished 8-for-16 passing, 85 yards and one interception. It's unclear of Tomlin's decision will extend beyond Sunday, but Rudolph hadn't exactly been clicking on all cylinders since returning from a concussion Week 8.