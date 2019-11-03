Rudolph completed 26 of 35 pass attempts for 191 yards, one touchdown, and one interception during Sunday's 26-24 win over the Colts.

Rudolph was deployed quite conservatively again in this one, averaging 5.5 yards per attempt while directing 50 percent of his completions to running back Jaylen Samuels. James Washington was the only Pittsburgh wideout to top 16 receiving yards, while Juju Smith-Schuster and Diontae Johnson combined for just 19 yards on four catches. It's become clear that Rudolph still lacks the consistency and confidence necessary to be an effective starting quarterback, but he's helped the team back to the .500 mark for the season. He should play the role of game manager -- albeit in a tougher matchup -- next Sunday at home against the Rams.