Rudolph (concussion) practiced in some capacity Wednesday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Rudolph remains in the concussion protocol after suffering a helmet-to-helmet hit during Sunday's loss to the Ravens, but he managed to take some reps Wednesday. While it's certainly encouraging to see the second-year quarterback progressing in his recovery, Rudolph's status versus the Chargers in Week 6 is still up in the air. Undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges would draw the start under center if Rudolph can't go.

