Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Manages to practice Wednesday
Rudolph (concussion) practiced in some capacity Wednesday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Rudolph remains in the concussion protocol after suffering a helmet-to-helmet hit during Sunday's loss to the Ravens, but he managed to take some reps Wednesday. While it's certainly encouraging to see the second-year quarterback progressing in his recovery, Rudolph's status versus the Chargers in Week 6 is still up in the air. Undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges would draw the start under center if Rudolph can't go.
More News
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Could practice Wednesday•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Protocol in place•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Home from hospital•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Undergoing further evaluation after concussion•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Leaves Sunday's game•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Nearly perfect in blowout win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 6 Waivers: Injury replacements
With Saquon Barkley and David Johnson potentially out in Week 6, their replacements should...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including how...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With four teams on bye in Week 6, you'll have to reach deeper than usual for running back help....
-
Week 6 news & notes: Darnold's return
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 6.
-
Time to panic?
The Fantasy team rates how worried they are about Odell Beckham, Mike Evans, Joe Mixon, Aaron...
-
Fantasy Football Week 6 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6