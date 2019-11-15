Steelers' Mason Rudolph: May get fined for role in brawl
Rudolph could be subject to a fine for his role during the brawl that ensued late in the fourth quarter of the Steelers' 21-7 loss to the Browns on Thursday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The second-year signal-caller was the victim of the most flagrant conduct of the fight, as Browns defensive end Myles Garrett pulled Rudolph's helmet off the quarterback and then swung it at Rudolph's head. Garrett received an indefinite suspension for his actions, while Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey were handed one- and three-game suspensions, respectively. Though Rudolph avoided a suspension, the NFL will presumably review the video of the fight and determine whether the 24-year-old did anything to warrant a fine. In the meantime, Rudolph will look to move past an outing that was already an ugly one leading up to the fight. Rudolph finished the night with 23 completions on 44 attempts for 221 yards, a touchdown and a career-high four interceptions.
