Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Modest numbers in win
Rudolph completed 22 of 38 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Rams.
It wasn't an impressive stat line, but Rudolph played mostly mistake-free football and produced the only non-defensive TD of the game on a three-yard pass to James Washington. Rudolph has tossed at least one touchdown in all seven of his starts this season, a streak he'll look to extend in Week 11 on the road against the Browns.
More News
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Manages game in win over Colts•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Rebounds after shaky start•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Cleared to play•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Healthy enough to practice•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Remains in concussion protocol•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Targeting return in Week 8•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...