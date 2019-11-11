Rudolph completed 22 of 38 passes for 242 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Rams.

It wasn't an impressive stat line, but Rudolph played mostly mistake-free football and produced the only non-defensive TD of the game on a three-yard pass to James Washington. Rudolph has tossed at least one touchdown in all seven of his starts this season, a streak he'll look to extend in Week 11 on the road against the Browns.