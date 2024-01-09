Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Tuesday that Rudolph will remain the team's starting quarterback for Sunday's wild-card game in Buffalo, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

To little surprise, Tomlin said he's "staying with the hot hand" after Rudolph helped lead Pittsburgh to three consecutive victories to close out the regular season and clinch a postseason berth. Rudolph was supremely efficient in the three starts, completing 53 of 71 passes (74.6 percent) for 716 yards (10.1 per attempt) and three touchdowns while committing just one turnover (a lost fumble). Though 2022 first-round pick Kenny Pickett appears to have fully healed from his right high-ankle sprain, his uninspiring numbers as the team's starter earlier in the campaign along with Rudolph's tremendous success to close out of the regular season made it easy decision for Tomlin to stick with the latter signal-caller.