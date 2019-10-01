Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Nearly perfect in blowout win
Rudolph completed 24 of 28 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 27-3 win over Cincinnati.
Relying predominantly of short passes to his running backs Rudolph led Pittsburgh to its first victory this season, avoiding what would have been only their second 0-4 start in the past 50 years. He targeted James Conner and Jaylen Samuels 16 times, completing them all for 140 yards and a touchdown. Rudolph has looked solid since replacing Ben Roethlisberger (elbow), completing 69.4% of his passes with a 10-2 touchdown-interception ratio. He will have a difficult challenge in Week 6 against a Baltimore defense that has allowed just five passing touchdowns in the first four games this season.
