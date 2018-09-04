Rudolph heads into Week 1 as the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart, Bob Labriola of the Steelers' official site reports.

Joshua Dobbs beat out Landry Jones for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, but the Steelers weren't inclined to let the Rudolph go in favor of the longtime backup. The Steelers do not usually dress three quarterbacks, which means Rudolph will likely be inactive, at least to begin the season.