With Kenny Pickett (listed as doubtful) still in the NFL's concussion protocol, Mitch Trubisky is expected to start Sunday's game against the Panthers rather than Rudolph, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rudolph and Trubisky split practice reps this past week, but it looks as though Trubisky will get the starting nod Sunday. Assuming Pickett is inactive versus Carolina, Rudolph would be in line to suit up as Pittsburgh's No. 2 QB in Week 15.