Rudolph (shoulder) was placed on the injured reserve list Tuesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Rudolph sustained his season-ending injury after taking a snap under center, stumbling back and subsequently being tackled onto his left shoulder by multiple Jets defenders. Rudolph becomes the second Steelers' quarterback to be placed on injured reserve after Ben Roethlisberger (elbow) hit the list following Week 2. Devlin "Duck" Hodges and Paxton Lynch are now the only healthy quarterbacks on Pittsburgh's roster heading into final game of the regular season against the Ravens, with Hodges presumably set to draw the start. The Steelers can clinch a playoff birth with a win and a Titans loss.

