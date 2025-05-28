Rudolph operated as Pittsburgh's top quarterback during Tuesday's opening OTAs practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN reports.

Rudolph spent the 2024 campaign in Tennessee before reuniting with the Steelers on a two-year, $7.5 million contract early in free agency, and he currently appears comfortable as the leader of a quarterback room that also houses rookie sixth-rounder Will Howard and former Dolphins third-stringer Skylar Thompson. While Rudolph boasts familiarity with coach Mike Tomlin and has played at a capable level with Pittsburgh in the past, he faces the challenge of adapting to a new scheme under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, as well as building chemistry with new top wideout DK Metcalf, who was absent from Tuesday's practice. The Steelers remain linked to free agent Aaron Rodgers through rumor and speculation, but nothing official has yet materialized beyond the veteran having visited with the team in March.