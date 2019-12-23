Play

Rudolph is slated to miss multiple weeks due to a left shoulder injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Not only will Rudolph miss the Steelers' regular-season finale at Baltimore, which Adam Schefter of ESPN reported earlier Monday, but the second-year signal-caller isn't expected to be available for wild-card weekend in the event the team achieves a playoff berth. With Rudolph out of commission, Pittsburgh will roll with undrafted rookie Devlin Hodges under center this Sunday while Paxton Lynch handles backup duty.

