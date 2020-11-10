Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Rudolph will receive the bulk of the reps at quarterback in practice this week with starter Ben Roethlisberger (knees) uncertain to be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list prior to this weekend's game against the Bengals, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Roethlisberger was one of four Steelers placed on the list Tuesday after those players were identified to have been high-risk close contacts of tight end Vance McDonald, who tested positive for COVID-19 following Sunday's 24-19 win over the Cowboys. Even though Roethlisberger has tested negative for the coronavirus, he'll still be forced to self-isolate for five days in accordance with NFL protocols, meaning he won't be able to practice Wednesday through Friday. Roethlisberger will continue to take part in virtual meetings with the Steelers and will remain prepared to start Week 10 if he's activated from the list when eligible Saturday, but Rudolph waits in the wings in case the veteran can't go. Rudolph's last NFL start came against this same Bengals team back on Nov. 24, 2019, when he struggled through two quarters before being pulled in favor of Devlin Hodges.