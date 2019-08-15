Rudolph said he will start Saturday's preseason game against Kansas City, Ed Bouchette of The Athletic reports.

Joshua Dobbs started the preseason opener against Tampa Bay, completing five of eight passes for 85 yards and adding 44 yards on two carries, though he also took two sacks and had an interception wiped out by a penalty. Rudolph enjoyed a much cleaner performance, completing five of eight passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns, without any sacks or turnovers. The two quarterbacks will continue their battle for the No. 2 job.