Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Primed for preseason start
Rudolph said he will start Saturday's preseason game against Kansas City, Ed Bouchette of The Athletic reports.
Joshua Dobbs started the preseason opener against Tampa Bay, completing five of eight passes for 85 yards and adding 44 yards on two carries, though he also took two sacks and had an interception wiped out by a penalty. Rudolph enjoyed a much cleaner performance, completing five of eight passes for 91 yards and two touchdowns, without any sacks or turnovers. The two quarterbacks will continue their battle for the No. 2 job.
More News
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Impressive effort in opener•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Competing for No. 2 role•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Must wait for his chance to play•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Coach's decision inactive•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: No. 3 spot on depth chart•
-
Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Will see plenty of action against Packers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football prep: Top rookie QBs
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Career-year breakouts incoming
What good is a breakout player unless he puts up career-best numbers? Dave Richard found a...
-
Reviewing our 2-QB mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest two-quarterback league mock draft, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Lindsay
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Value Brady
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
More ways to identify RB upside
Ben Gretch expands on his recently-introduced TRAP stat and explains which high-value touches...