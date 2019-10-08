Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Tuesday that Rudolph entered the NFL's concussion protocol, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

The news doesn't come as a surprise after Rudolph suffered what appeared to be a fairly severe head injury in the 26-23 overtime loss to the Ravens on Sunday, when he required assistance as he exited the field and headed to the locker room. Tomlin was unwilling to speculate on a timeline for Rudolph's return, but the quarterback will likely have a tough time passing all five phases of the protocol before the weekend arrives. With that in mind, Devlin Hodges is the early favorite to start under center for the Steelers in Sunday's matchup with the Chargers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories