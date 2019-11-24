Steelers' Mason Rudolph: Pulled Sunday amid struggles
Rudolph exited Sunday's game against the Bengals and was replaced by Devlin Hodges, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Rudolph's first half wasn't impressive, and he's been benched to begin the third quarter as a result. Before exiting Sunday's contest, Rudolph completed eight of 16 pass attempts for 85 yards and one interception. He was also sacked once. Coach Mike Tomlin's comments about his quarterback situation heading into Week 13 will bear watching.
