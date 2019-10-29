Rudolph completed 20 of 36 passes for 251 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception in Monday's 27-14 win over the Dolphins.

Looking rusty after returning from a concussion suffered in Pittsburgh's Week 4 overtime loss to Baltimore, Rudolph's first pass of the game was intercepted by Xavien Howard. Rudolph continued to struggle and had a second interception reversed and ruled incomplete on the next offensive series. Trailing 14-0 after one quarter Pittsburgh got things going on offense, including a 45-yard touchdown pass to Diontae Johnson and a 26-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster. The Steelers have now won three of their last four games after starting the season 0-3 but face a tough Indianapolis team that has held opponents to an average of just 16 points in their last three games in Week 9.