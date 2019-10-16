Rudolph still is in the concussion protocol as of Tuesday evening, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

With the Steelers on bye and not taking the field again until Monday, Oct. 28 against the Dolphins, there isn't much urgency for Rudolph to get over his concussion, at least not yet. On Monday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reported that Rudolph is aiming to be cleared by the team the Steelers reconvene next week, so plenty of time remains to get through all five steps of the protocol. During his sole absence this past Sunday against the Chargers, Devlin Hodges led the team to a 24-17 victory, completing 15 of 20 passes for 132 yards, one touchdown and one interception.